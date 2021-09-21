Rainfall Reports: September 20th-21st

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois received some much needed rainfall Monday night as an Autumn cold front swept across Central Illinois. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals from across the region as of 4 pm Tuesday…
Lincoln – 2.50″
Tremont – 1.80″
London Mills – 1.52″
Germantown Hills – 1.43″
3 E Hartsburg – 1.40″
New Holland – 1.34″
Elmwood – 1.30″
Gilson – 1.27″
Downs – 1.25″
Morton – 1.24″
Congerville – 1.12″
Galesburg – 1.12″
3 SSW Kingston Mines – 1.11″
Cooksville – 1.10″
Yates City – 1.09″
Eureka – 1.09″
Knoxville – 1.05″
Chenoa – 1.03″
Dunlap – 1.00″
Lexington – 1.00″
South Pekin – 1.00″
Peoria (PIA) – 0.92″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.90″
El Paso – 0.70″
Pontiac – 0.51″
La Salle/Peru – 0.31″