Rainfall Reports: Tuesday, September 8th

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thunderstorms developed Monday night bringing some much-needed rain to Central and Northern Illinois. The heavy rain led to localized flash flooding and prompted several flash flood warnings Monday night.



Showers and thunderstorms will continue for areas north of I-74 through mid-afternoon. A frontal boundary will shift north and will be the focal point for new thunderstorm development this evening, particularly along and east of I-55.

Here are several rainfall reports from across the region as of 10:55 am Tuesday.

Roanoke – 3.80″

Washington – 3.50″

SW Bloomington – 3.10″

Arrowsmith – 2.64″

Canton – 2.48″

El Paso – 2.35″

Shirley – 2.28″

Eureka – 2.23″

Creve Coeur – 2.00″

ESE Bloomington – 1.98″

Odell -1.86″

Secor – 1.79″

Pekin – 1.74″

Manito – 1.70″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.65″

Danvers – 1.65″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.64″

Altona – 1.64″

Mackinaw – 1.47″

Tremont – 1.47″

Toulon – 1.44″

Morton – 1.40″

Le Roy – 1.35″

Henry – 1.30″

Heyworth – 1.21″

Pontiac – 1.18″

Emington – 1.13″

Lexington – 1.16″

Wyoming – 1.10″

NE Normal – 1.08″

Mendota – 1.04″

Streator – 1.02″

Dwight – 1.01″

La Salle/Peru – 1.00″

Ellsworth – 1.00″

