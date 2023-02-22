Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system brought heavy rain to Central Illinois on Wednesday with daily rainfall records being set in Peoria and Lincoln. Training thunderstorms resulted in a swath of at least 2.0″ south of a Havana to Bloomington line which resulted in localized flooding. Impacted by these storms, the National Weather Service office in Lincoln recorded it’s all time wettest February day with 3.37″ of rain, smashing the previous record of 2.09″ set on February 4th, 1942.

Here’s a list of reports from across Central Illinois. More reports will be added to the list as they come in.

Lincoln – 3.37″ (Daily Rainfall Record)

Bloomington – 2.25″

Astoria – 2.23″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.99″

Lewistown – 1.87″

East Peoria – 1.68″

Germantown Hills – 1.48″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.41″ (Daily Rainfall Record)

West Peoria – 1.23″

Henry – 1.20″

Mount Pulaski – 1.15″

Pontiac – 1.01″

Lacon – 0.82″

Galesburg – 0.76″

Another storm system is expected to bring more rain and wind to Central Illinois Sunday night and Monday. While the details of this system remains uncertain, the strength of this storm looks stronger and could result in much stronger winds compared to Wednesday’s storm.