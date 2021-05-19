Rainfall Summary: May 16th through May 19th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Numerous rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms brought 1-3 inches of rain to Central Illinois since Sunday afternoon. Here’s a list of multi-day reports…

Pekin – 3.02″

Canton- 2.85″

Peoria (PIA) – 2.77″

Trivoli – 2.47″

Tremont – 2.46″

Elmwood – 2.28″

Toulon – 2.28″

Wyoming – 2.01″

Germantown Hills – 2.00″

Washington – 1.93″

Galesburg – 1.78″

Congerville – 1.66″

Altona – 1.62″

Princeton – 1.61″

Carlock – 1.43″

Bloomington – 1.21″

Lexington – 1.17″

Secor – 1.00″

Lacon – 0.94″

Pontiac – 0.40″

You can view an interactive map of the rainfall totals here

Much of this rain has fallen over area that has already seen 100-200% of normal rainfall over the last 30 days which is now leading to rising river levels along the Illinois River.