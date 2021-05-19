Rainfall Summary: May 16th through May 19th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Numerous rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms brought 1-3 inches of rain to Central Illinois since Sunday afternoon. Here’s a list of multi-day reports…
Pekin – 3.02″
Canton- 2.85″
Peoria (PIA) – 2.77″
Trivoli – 2.47″
Tremont – 2.46″
Elmwood – 2.28″
Toulon – 2.28″
Wyoming – 2.01″
Germantown Hills – 2.00″
Washington – 1.93″
Galesburg – 1.78″
Congerville – 1.66″
Altona – 1.62″
Princeton – 1.61″
Carlock – 1.43″
Bloomington – 1.21″
Lexington – 1.17″
Secor – 1.00″
Lacon – 0.94″
Pontiac – 0.40″
You can view an interactive map of the rainfall totals here
Much of this rain has fallen over area that has already seen 100-200% of normal rainfall over the last 30 days which is now leading to rising river levels along the Illinois River.