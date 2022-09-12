Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A slow moving storm system brought periods of rain and cooler temperatures to Central Illinois on Sunday and Monday. The heaviest rain fell west of the Illinois River while amounts were significantly lighter further east thanks to a dry slot that swept over the area Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a list of rainfall totals from the past few days…



Princeton – 2.37″

Canton – 2.36″

Toulon – 2.27″

Peru – 1.94″

Bradford – 1.93″

4.7 ESE – 1.86″

Bryant – 1.81″

Dunlap – 1.55″

3.4 NNW Sparland – 1.53″

Elmwood – 1.53″

Galesburg – 1.49″

Williamsfield – 1.48″

Knoxville – 1.46″

Fairview – 1.44″

Henry – 1.42″

Ottawa – 1.30″

Avon – 1.00″

McNabb – 0.80″

Tonica – 0.44″

Chatsworth – 0.41″

Peoria – 0.30″

Pontiac – 0.30″

Bloomington – 0.19″

Washington – 0.19″

Danvers – 0.17″

Metamora – 0.10″

Morton – 0.05″

Forecast Verification

The forecast turned out pretty well for areas west of the Illinois River and along I-80 where totals generally ranged from 0.50″ to 2.00″. There was a sharp gradient east of the Illinois River where a dry slot kept showers a bit more scattered and allowed rain to tapper off Sunday afternoon. While this was not surprising, rainfall amounts in these areas ended up under 0.25″ and were lower than expected.

You can compared the forecast to what fell using the slider below…