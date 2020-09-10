Recent rainfall starts to ease drought concerns across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The latest Drought Monitor released on September 10th shows that much the region has seen an improvement in drought conditions thanks to recent rainfall. The latest report takes into account all the rain received prior to 7 am on September 8th. The biggest improvements came to Livingston, McLean, Woodford and Marshall Counties where drought conditions have all but disappeared.

Most of northern Illinois has received three to seven inches of rain in the last week, the heaviest falling north of I-88. Locally, rainfall amounts have ranged from two to five inches along and north of a Macomb to Bloomington line. South of that line amounts were generally less than a half inch.

Radar estimated rainfall amounts between 4 pm September 3rd through 4 pm September 10th.

Radar estimates that Downtown Peoria could have seen as much as 3.5 inches of rain in the last week, though the official report from Peoria International is 2.36 inches. Despite a few good storms across Knox and Fulton County this past week, the heavy rain did little to suppress drought conditions there as the area remains in a moderate drought. This is likely due to the fact that too much rain fell at one time which caused more of the rain to runoff instead of being absorbed into the ground.

Simulated satellite and radar Friday night through Saturday

More Rain Ahead

The cool and dreary weather pattern is not done with us yet and we still have a good opportunity for additional rainfall, especially in the areas that need it the most. The final piece of this frontal system, which has brought periods of rain to Central Illinois throughout the week, will move through the Midwest on Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the region from west to east as a surface trough and trailing cold front move through the region. Severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time but storms could intensify as they move east of the Illinois River. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1-2 inches west of the Illinois River with an inch or less further east. This puts the axis of the heaviest rain over the areas that need it the most.