Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.

Believe it or not, October snowfalls are not all that uncommon in Central Illinois. In fact, since snowfall records began it has snowed earlier in the year 12 other times, including a 1 inch snowfall on September 25th, 1942.

October Daily Snowfall Records

DaySnowfall RecordYears
1st0.0″
2ndTrace2014
3rd0.0″
4th0.0″
5thTrace1932
6th0.0″
7th0.0″
8th0.0″
9thTrace1906
10thTrace1932, 1990
11thTrace1905, 1990
12thTrace1909, 2018
13thTrace1909, 2009
14th0.0″
15th0.0″
16th0.0″
17thTrace2022
18th0.3″1972
19th0.4″1989
20th0.3″1916
21stTrace1937
22ndTrace1936, 1937, 1987
23rd3.3″1929
24thTrace1937, 2013
25thTrace1957, 1967
26th1.4″1967
27th0.9″1925
28th0.1″1913
29th1.9″1925
30th0.2″2019
31st3.9″2019