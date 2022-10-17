Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.

Believe it or not, October snowfalls are not all that uncommon in Central Illinois. In fact, since snowfall records began it has snowed earlier in the year 12 other times, including a 1 inch snowfall on September 25th, 1942.

October Daily Snowfall Records