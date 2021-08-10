Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas along and north of I-80 through 10 pm Tuesday evening. While the severe weather threat will diminish after 10 pm, thunderstorms will continue and could produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Key Takeaways

Severe weather threat highest north of I-80

Primary Threats: 75 MPH wind gusts, 1.0″ diameter hail, and heavy rain

Areas of flash flooding possible late tonight

A severe line of thunderstorms will continue to move out of Iowa and into Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday evening. These storms will generally pass north of I-80 keeping the greatest risk of severe weather north of the region. While the initial line of storms will pass north of the region, additional storms will likely develop overnight between I-72 and I-80 as merging outflow boundaries producing very heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

While the exact placement of the heaviest rain is unclear, it appears it will be somewhere near or north of I-74. Wherever storms develop and stall rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches should be expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Wednesday

A few showers and storms will remain possible during the day with another round of stronger storms possible by early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a slight risk for severe storms with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. The risk of a tornado is low but one can not be ruled out.