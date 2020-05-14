Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Today

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within a slight risk for severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5 and means that scattered severe storms are possible.



Storm Timing and Impacts

Severe Weather Window: 5 pm Thursday to 2 am Friday

Primary threats: Damaging winds and heavy rain

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts

A slowing cold front will approach the region from the northwest on Thursday afternoon. Warm and humid air will continue to push into Central Illinois ahead of the approaching front leaving region with an unstable air mass by mid to late afternoon.

There will be two areas to watch for storm development, the slow moving cold front to our west and a residual outflow boundary from the Thursday morning storms.

The main line of severe weather will come this evening, mainly after 8 pm as a squall line develops along the previously mentioned cold front. The storms will be capable of damaging winds, particularly along and south of I-74, and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. The residual outflow boundary from earlier storms could also be a point of focus for storm development by 5 pm ahead of the main line. This boundary is expected to be near I-74 by early evening, just in time for peak instability. Should storms develop along this boundary isolated supercells with large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a tornado would be possible. Confidence in storms developing along this boundary is low and the chance of tornadoes remains low but it is worth watching.

The more widespread risk across Central Illinois will be flash flooding as a result of heavy rain from training thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected but a few areas could see as much as 3-4 inches of rain which would lead to flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issue a Flash Flood Watch from 4 pm Thursday through 7 am Friday.

With severe weather possible this afternoon be sure to remain weather aware. Make sure your weather radio is on and tuned to the proper frequency and download our ciproud 2 go weather app to track the incoming storms.