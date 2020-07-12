Severe storms bring damaging winds and hail to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Multiple rounds of storms brought large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois on Saturday. Large hail up to the size of golfballs was reported in Marquette Heights while Half Dollar size hail was reported in Secor. A powerful line of storms rolled through Central Illinois between 8 pm and 10 pm a brought strong winds that gusted to 76 mph in Morton and left thousands without power.

Radar loop of the severe storms that moved through Central Illinois Saturday, Jul 11th, 2020

The storms brought numerous trees and power lines down across the region. Many crops were flattened by strong microburst winds or destroyed by the falling hail. On a positive note, the storm produced 1-3 inches of rain over the Tazewell, Woodford and McLean Counties which were areas that needed the rain the most.

Here are storm pictures from WMBD viewers.