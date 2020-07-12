Severe storms bring damaging winds and hail to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Multiple rounds of storms brought large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois on Saturday. Large hail up to the size of golfballs was reported in Marquette Heights while Half Dollar size hail was reported in Secor. A powerful line of storms rolled through Central Illinois between 8 pm and 10 pm a brought strong winds that gusted to 76 mph in Morton and left thousands without power.

Radar loop of the severe storms that moved through Central Illinois Saturday, Jul 11th, 2020

The storms brought numerous trees and power lines down across the region. Many crops were flattened by strong microburst winds or destroyed by the falling hail. On a positive note, the storm produced 1-3 inches of rain over the Tazewell, Woodford and McLean Counties which were areas that needed the rain the most.

Here are storm pictures from WMBD viewers.

  • Hail in Marquette Heights. Cathy Collins.
  • Tree branch snapped at the base on Willowlake Dr in Peoria. Chris Yates
  • Hail in Creve Coeur. Chris Slusher
  • Shelf Cloud approached rural Fulton County east of Canton. Eileen Weiss
  • Shelf Cloud appraoches Dunlap. Jason
  • Shelf Cloud approaches Hanna City. Joan Harding
  • Shelf Cloud in north Peoria/Dunlap. John Ford
  • Hail in Marquette Heights. Justine Giering
  • Shelf Cloud in Edelstein. karen Camper
  • Hail in Bartonville. Kevin Casey
  • Hail/rain shaft and rainbow near Bloomington. Lacey Rewerts
  • Tree and line damage in Peoria. Marsha Eddlemon
  • Tree down in Hudson. Mike
  • Half dollar size hail in Secor. pat Graber
  • Shefl Cloud approaches Metamora. Payton Piercy
  • Storm clouds moving into West Jersey in Stark County. Sarah Stieghorst

