Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful spring storm system will trigger a multiday severe weather outbreak across the central U.S. through Wednesday. While severe storms will impact areas to our south and west Monday and Tuesday, our greatest chances will come on Wednesday as the cold front moves into the region.

Storm Timing and Impacts

Storm Timing: 12 pm to 7 pm Wednesday Will be narrowed down further Tuesday

Primary Threats Damaging winds over 70 mph Large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter Tornadoes, potentially strong



The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central Illinois within an Enhanced Risk (Threat Level 3 on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and/or evening and there’s a chance this risk increases further in future updates. Damaging winds up over 70 mph, 1.5″ diameter hail and tornadoes (potentially strong) are all possible.

Over the past couple of days models have differed on the timing of the cold front which will determine just how severe these storms will be when they move through. If the front comes through earlier in the day, the severe weather threat will be a bit lower and the worst of it will remain to our south while a later frontal passage will result in stronger storms in our local area. These types of storm systems tend to move slower so the slower solution as been favored over the past several days, and it looks like the faster models are starting to trend slower and therefore more concerning for our severe weather.

Here’s What We Expect…

Right now we expect storms to initiate across the Illinois River Valley between noon and 3 pm Wednesday then move east-northeast through late afternoon or early evening. These storms could start as supercells but evolve into a broken squall line as they move east. Strong low level wind shear will support the formation of tornadoes with any storms in and ahead of the main line, especially if the front comes through later in the day.

While there will likely be heavy rain that comes with these storms, the risk of flash flooding is low as storms will be moving quickly. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ with locally higher amounts possible.

What should you do now…

We are still a few days out and there is still plenty of time for things to change, specifically around the timing of the storms, so be sure to monitor the forecast for further updates. You should also review your severe weather plans and consider whether you’ll be at home, work or school.

You also want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive life saving weather alerts, including a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.