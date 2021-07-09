Severe Storms Possible Tonight, More Rain & Storms Through the Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The weather pattern will trend more active for the upcoming weekend with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and perhaps on Saturday.

Key Takeaways

Severe storm window: 7 PM Friday through 2 AM Saturday. Most storms develop after 10 pm

Greatest risk of severe storms is across Iowa, Missouri and far western Illinois

Primary hazards: 75 MPH wind gusts, 1.5″ hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding

Flash Flood Watch issued through 10 am Saturday for Fulton, Mason, McDonough and Schuyler Counties

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk for areas south of I-74 and placed Fulton, Mason, Schuyler and McDonough Counties within an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5). Meanwhile, a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) has been issued for Galesburg, Peoria and Lincoln. Scattered thunderstorms will develop over eastern Iowa this evening then drop southeast into Central Illinois overnight. The window for severe storms opens at 7 pm, though most storms will likely hold off until after 10 pm.

The primary concerns are destructive winds over 70 mph and large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter with the initial line of storms that moves through the region. The risk of a tornado is low but an isolated embedded tornado within lines of storms cannot be ruled out south of I-74. After 2 am the risk of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will decrease and flash flooding will become the primary concern as training and back building thunderstorms produce very heavy rain.

With most of these storms coming through at night, its important to have multiple ways of receiving life saving weather information including a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall amounts through Friday night will generally range from 1-3 inches with the heaviest rain falling along and south of I-74. Flash flooding is most likely south of I-74 where the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a slight risk for flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact Central Illinois through the weekend with periods of heavy rain possible. Through Sunday most of Central Illinois will have received 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible where training thunderstorms occur. WPC has placed all of Central Illinois within a Slight Risk for flash flooding though a Moderate Risk is in place across far western Illinois.