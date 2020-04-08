Severe Storms Wednesday Afternoon

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring scattered severe storms to Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within a Slight Risk for severe weather with an Enhanced Risk south of I-74.

Timing and Impacts

Timing – 2 PM to 7 PM

Large hail greater than 2.0″ in diameter

Destructive winds up to 75 MPH

Brief tornado possible but risk is low

While instability over most of the region is limited, the strong cold front coming in from the west will more than make up for it. With strong shear in place storms that develop along the front could become severe with hail and damaging winds.

The storms will develop around 2 pm along the Mississippi River and move east at 40-50 mph. The storms will likely converge into a squall line when the reach the Illinois River. While strong to severe storms are possible region wide, the greatest risk of severe weather will be south of I-74.

Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving life saving weather information including a NOAA Weather Radio and our Ciproud2go weather app.