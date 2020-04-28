Severe T-Storm Watch in Effect Until 11 p.m.

Peoria, Ill. – (WMBD) The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central Illinois until 11 pm. Thunderstorms capable of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The watch will likely end early for many areas once the main line moves through.

Storm Timing and Impacts

Multiple rounds of storms between 4 pm to 9 pm Tuesday

Large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter and 70 mph wind gusts are the primary threats

A few tornadoes are possible with the greatest risk west of the Illinois River

Storms are expected to develop west of the Illinois River between 3 pm and 5 pm as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 70s. The storms will then move east at 30-40 mph and gradually congeal into a line of storms where damaging winds up to 70 mph would become the primary threat. The threat of tornadoes and large hail will be the highest with any supercells that develop. The most widespread severe weather is expected along and south of I-74 where instability will be the highest.

Remain weather aware through this evening and make sure your NOAA weather radio is on. For additional warning information download the ciproud 2 go weather app to track the storms using VIPIR Radar.