Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas along I-55 through 9 PM Wednesday. Thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain will be possible for those locations while heavy rain producing storms will be possible region wide.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Timing: Through 9 PM

Primary Threats 65 mph Wind Gusts 1.0″ Diameter Hail Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

Dangerous heat before storms arrive

Storm Timing and Impacts

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Central Illinois within a level 2 threat (slight risk) for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to develop along or near the Illinois River, evolving into a squall line and moving east towards I-55 through early evening. Damaging wind gust up to 65 mph is the primary threat, but a few stronger gusts over 70 mph will be possible, particularly along I-55. Storms may also produce hail up to 1.0″ in diameter and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall between the Illinois River and I-57 where 2-4 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Be sure to remain weather aware on Wednesday and make sure you have multiple ways to receive life saving weather information. This includes a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.