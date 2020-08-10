Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Central Illinois until 7 pm

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central Illinois through 7 pm. Your Local Weather Authority has designated Monday a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Timing and Impacts

Timeframe – 1 pm to 8 pm

Primary Threats – 70 to 80 mph wind gusts & heavy rain

Secondary Threats – Brief tornadoes and hail

Central and northern Illinois could be in for a Derecho, a widespread damaging wind storm associated with a rapidly moving squall line or bow echo. In order for a line of storms to be classified as a Derecho the damaging wind swath must extend to more than 250 miles…something we could certainly see this afternoon.

A watch means severe weather is possible and you should prepare for severe storms later in the afternoon. When a warning is issued it means severe weather is occurring, or expected to occur soon. This is the time to act and you should seek shelter immediately by placing as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Be sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening by monitoring the Ciproud 2 Go Weather App and your NOAA Weather Radio for additional information.