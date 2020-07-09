Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 11 pm for portions of Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Illinois through 11 PM Thursday. Depending on the evolution of the incoming line of storms, the watch may be expanded further south and east later this evening.

Scattered thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and heavy rain will move across Central Illinois between 6 pm and midnight. In the strongest storms winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph. The tornado risk is low but an isolated tornado will be possible. Widespread rainfall amounts will generally be between 0.50″ and 1.00″ with locally higher amounts possible.

The storms will end by midnight leaving Central Illinois with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the lower 70s. Dry weather is expected on Friday but the risk of storms returns Saturday.