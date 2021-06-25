Severe T-Storm Watch: Risk of Severe Storms & Heavy Rain Continues

Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Illinois through 11 pm Friday and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 am Saturday.

Key Takeaways

Severe T-Storm Watch in effect through 11 pm

Additional 1-3 inches of rain likely, locally higher amounts possible

Greater risk of flash flooding Friday night

Strong to severe storms possible Friday night and Saturday

Daily chances for rain continue through next week

Friday Night

After a nice break in the rain for much of Friday afternoon, storms will redevelop across the region this evening as the next wave moves out of the west. Like we saw Thursday night, isolated to scattered severe storms capable of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-74 in a slight risk (level 2 threat out of 5) for severe storms with a marginal risk (Level 1 threat out of 5) elsewhere.

The risk for flash flooding is highest south of I-74 where the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a Moderate Risk for flash flooding, however given the heavy rain that fell across Central Illinois Thursday night, flash flooding is possible region wide. Additional rainfall amounts through Saturday morning will generally range from 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Saturday

The risk of widespread heavy rain will shift east of Central Illinois but scattered thunderstorms are still expected Saturday afternoon. More breaks in the clouds will lead to increased instability which should allow storms to develop by early afternoon. Rainfall amounts for most areas will generally be less than an inch, but where stronger storms develop rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible.

With ample instability and strong shear, storms that develop could become severe with damaging winds, large hail and perhaps a tornado or two. It’s not clear where storms will initiate but it seems areas along and east of the Illinois River would be the most favored to see them. SPC has issued a Marginal Risk (Level 1 Threat out of 5) for Central Illinois, but an upgrade to a higher risk is possible in future outlooks.

Thursday & Thursday Night Rainfall Totals

Much of Central Illinois saw 1-3 inches between Thursday and Thursday night but some areas saw a lot more. The heaviest rain fell across Knox, Stark, Henry, Bureau, Marshall and Putnam Counties where 3-5 inches fell Thursday evening. Here’s a look at a few reports from across the region.

Providence – 5.00″

Kewanee – 3.40″

Altona – 3.22″

Wataga – 3.10″

Sparland – 2.28″

Wyoming – 2.25″

Henry – 2.20″

Arrowsmith – 2.01″

Dunlap – 1.96″

Normal – 1.79″

Canton – 1.70″

Bloomington – 1.66″

Princeton – 1.64″

Alta – 1.42″

Galesburg – 1.32″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.25″

Morton – 1.18″

Mackinaw – 1.16″

Germantown Hills – 1.12″