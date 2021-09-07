Severe T-Storm Watch through 9 p.m. Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Central Illinois through 9 PM Tuesday.

Key Takeaways

Fast moving storms with storms moving to the east at 30 to 50 mph.

Damaging winds up to 65 mph

Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter

Isolated tornado possible but chances are low

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within a slight risk (level 2 threat out of 5) for severe weather.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop along a strong cold front that is sweeping across Illinois Tuesday afternoon. Storms that have developed have produce very large hail across northern Illinois and Wisconsin Tuesday morning and we’re likely to see that threat continue through early evening. In addition to large hail, damaging winds up to 65 mph will also be a threat and an isolated tornado will be possible though the overall threat is low.

Once the line of storms moves through the risk of severe weather will end. This will happen prior to 6 pm west of the Illinois River and by 8 pm along I-55. Cooler and more comfortable weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.