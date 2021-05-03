Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect until 9 pm

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 pm.

A potent wave moving out of the Central Plains will trigger scattered severe thunderstorms across Central Illinois this afternoon. With this being the first organized severe weather threat of the season and its potential to impact much of the region, we have decided to dedicate today a Severe Weather Alert Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within a Slight Risk for severe weather (Level 2 threat out of 5) for Monday afternoon and evening.

Timing: 3 pm to 9 pm in Central Illinois

Primary Threats: Hail up to 2.0″ in diameter & 70 mph wind gusts

A few tornadoes possible

Throughout the day instability and wind shear will increase ahead of the approaching cold front and Mesosale Convective Vortex (MCV) coming out of the Central Plains. Storms are expected to develop as the MCV across the Mississippi River and into Central Illinois between 3 pm and 9 pm Monday. For far southern Illinois the storm threat will materialize later in the night and continue beyond midnight as storms develop along a cold front.

The primary threats will be large hail up to 2.0″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph. The risk of tornadoes has increased since Sunday and a few are possible, particularly between 4 pm and 8 pm. Once the cold front/MCV moves through the risk of severe weather will end.