Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central Illinois through 10 pm. Storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado or two through this evening.

Key Takeaways

Storm Timing: Through 10 pm

Primary Threats 75 mph wind gusts 1.25″ diameter hail Localized flooding Isolated tornado



A line of storms brought severe winds and heavy rain to northern parts of the area this morning, but now the next round of storms is beginning to form over the region. These storms are developing in two areas:

Along the cold front moving through western Illinois Along and area of convergence just east of the Illinois River.

Any storms that develop over next few hours will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and perhaps an isolated tornado. Large hail will be possible early in storm development. These storms should track east-southeast throughout the evening. Additional storms will be possible after 10 pm but they area not expected to be severe.