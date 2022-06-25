Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Central Illinois through 12 am Sunday, June 26th. Scattered thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected to move through Central Illinois throughout the evening.

Key Takeaways

Main window for severe storms: 6 pm to 11 pm

Primary Threats Damaging wind gusts Frequent lightning



The atmosphere is recovering in the wake of the morning showers and storms that impacted Central Illinois this morning. Meanwhile a cold front moving through Iowa is expected to trigger new thunderstorms near the Quad Cities that will track southeast into Central Illinois throughout the evening, mainly between 6 pm and 11 pm. The primary threats from these storms are damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, frequent lightning, and small hail. Tornadoes are not expected but a brief spin up is possible.

While widespread damage is not expected, storms with strong straight-line winds and localized microbursts could bring down trees and power lines and cause damage to roofs and siding on Central Illinois homes. These storms will also be capable of producing heavy rain with isolated amounts of 1-2 inches possible. Thankfully, storms should be moving fast enough to minimize the potential for flash flooding.

Keep in mind, whether or not these storms are severe, they will all contain dangerous lightning and it’s important to move outdoor activities inside as the storms approach. You can stay up to date by downloading the CiProud 2 Go Weather App which alert you when lightning is approaching your area and by keeping a NOAA Weather Radio on and nearby.