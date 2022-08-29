Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) —The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Illinois through 4 pm. Scattered thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible this afternoon. Your Local Weather Authority has declared today a severe weather alert day.

Key Takeaways

Storm Timing: 1 pm to 8 pm

Multiple rounds of storms possible

Primary Threats 75 mph wind gusts 1.25″ diameter hail Localized flooding Isolated tornado



The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within an Enhanced Risk (level 3 threat on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe storms this afternoon. Model guidance is currently not handling the current situation all that well but we expect the storms moving out of Iowa to intensify as they move east into Central Illinois. These storms will pose a risk of widespread damaging winds, potentially over 75 mph, large hail and perhaps an isolated tornado. Additional storms will be possible behind the main line through early evening, but will likely be weaker.

Rainfall Forecast

The area could be in for widespread 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. These storms are expected to produce a lot of rain in a short amount of time with rainfall rates likely exceeding 1-2 inches per hour. Where storms back build, isolated totals over 3 inches would be possible and flash flooding would be likely.

Be sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warning information. This includes a NOAA Weather Radio as well as the CiProud2Go Weather App.