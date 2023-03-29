Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is designating Friday, March 31st a Severe Weather Alert Day for severe storms capable of destructive winds, tornadoes and large hail. While multiple rounds of storms are possible, the primary threat of severe weather will come from a squall line that will race east across Central Illinois at 60 mph.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Window: 3 pm to 10 pm Friday

Primary Threats 75 mph Wind Gusts (potentially higher) A Few Tornadoes Hail up to 1.50″ in Diameter

Still some uncertainty on whether or not storms will develop ahead of the main line

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within an Enhanced Risk, a level 3 threat on a scale of 1 to 5. There is certainly a chance this threat is increased to a Moderate Risk, or level 4 threat, on Thursday for parts of Central Illinois.

Multiple Rounds of Storms Possible

It is likely that there will be anywhere from one to three rounds of storms to impact Central Illinois from Thursday night through Friday night, though the worst of the severe weather will likely come with last round of storms.

Round 1: 12 am to 6 am Friday

Moderate Confidence/Low Impact

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across Central Illinois after midnight Thursday night and continue through 6 am Friday. These storms may produce some hail and locally heavy downpours and may pose an isolated risk of severe weather.

Round 2: 3 pm to 6 pm Friday

Low Confidence/Localized High Impact

Confidence remains low on whether or not this round of storms develops as it will depend on the amount of clearing we see Friday morning and early afternoon. The more sun we have, the more unstable the air will become, and the greater the chances for these storms to develop. Should these storms develop, damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes will be possible.

As of now it looks like most of these storms will stay west of the us during this timeframe, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

Round 3: 5 pm to 10 pm Friday

Moderate Confidence/Widespread Medium to High Impact

This final round of storms will along and ahead of the cold in the form of a fast-moving squall line. This line of storms will be capable of producing significant wind gusts over 75 mph and isolated tornadoes as it races east across the region at 50-60 mph. This is the line of storms that is likely to impact most of our area.

Overall, the strong winds within the storms are expected to impact many communities throughout Central Illinois. Downed trees and power lines could result in numerous power outages and impact cell phone service across the region. While the tornado risk is currently at a medium threat level, that risk could also increase in coming days. The storms are expected to move fast enough to mitigate the risk of flooding with only 0.50″ of rain (locally up to 1.00″) possible.

Now’s the time to prepare

While the details of this forecast are likely to change in days ahead, the purpose of these early forecasts are to raise awareness so folks can be prepared in the event severe weather strikes close to home. If you have plans Friday afternoon and evening, now is the time to come up with an alternative plan in the event that severe weather moves in. Use this time to get reacquainted with your severe weather plan and make sure you have multiple ways to receive lifesaving warnings.

Storm Training 101 – Storm Preparation