Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy Snow Expected Tonight & Wednesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) –– Your Local Weather Authority has designated February 2nd as a Severe Weather Alert Day for heavy snow and gusty winds. While the overall forecast for snow has not changed, the forecast has trended heavier with the initial round of snow expected Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy snow and winds gusting up to 35-40 mph will have a significant impact on Central Illinois through Thursday. This storm has the potential to be a historic event for portions of Central Illinois, particularly east of the Illinois River.

Key Takeaways

Rain develops Tuesday afternoon, changes to snow Tuesday evening

Heavy snow expected Tuesday night – Wednesday morning with snowfall rates of 1-2 Inches per hour possible

A second round of lighter snow Wednesday night – Thursday morning

Minor ice accumulations possible Tuesday evening along I-55

Strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Hazardous if not impossible travel by Wednesday morning

A few power outages likely

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of Central Illinois from 9 pm Tuesday through 6 pm Thursday. While snow is expected to start Tuesday evening and last through Thursday morning, the heaviest snow will fall between 6 pm Tuesday and 6 pm Wednesday. A second round of snow will move through Central Illinois Wednesday night through Thursday morning but snowfall rates will generally be lighter.

Snowfall Forecast

The forecast has trended heavier with the initial round of snow and we are now expecting to receive 75-90% of our storm total snowfall by 6 pm Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of the expected accumulations for Peoria, Bloomington & Galesburg.

Snow Accumulation Timeline

Total Accumulation

6 AM Wednesday Total Accumulation

6 PM Wednesday Total Accumulation

6 AM Thursday Total Accumulation

6 PM Thursday Peoria 3-7 Inches 6-10 Inches 8-12 Inches 8-12 Inches Bloomington 4-8 Inches 9-14 Inches 11-17 Inches 12-18 Inches Galesburg 2-4 Inches 3-6 Inches 3-6 Inches 3-6 Inches

The bulk of Central Illinois’ snow will come through Wednesday making the Wednesday morning and evening commute hazardous if not impossible. A second round of snow will move through Wednesday night with another 1-3 inches of snow in Peoria and 2-4 inches in Bloomington. Just about all of Galesburg’s snow will come with the first round of snow with less than inch expected from the second round.

In the end storm total accumulations will range from 3-6 inches in Galesburg to 8-12 inches in Peoria while 12-18 inches is expected in Bloomington/Normal. Snowfall amounts will be significantly lighter near Kewanee with only 1-4 inches of snow expected there.

Road Conditions

Roads will primarily be wet at the start of the evening commute but will become slick and snow covered in the Peoria metro area between 5 pm and 8 pm. For Bloomington/Normal a period of freezing rain may leave a glaze of ice on are roads between 6 pm and 9 pm before changing to heavy snow. Roads will be snow covered region wide by the Wednesday morning commute.

Here’s our exclusive road conditions forecast through 8 am Wednesday