Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority has designated Saturday, April 30th, 2022 a Severe Weather Alert Day for severe storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes.

Key Takeaways

Threat Level: 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 Upgrade to Level 3 possible later today

Main window for severe storms is between 1 pm and 7 pm Saturday

Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary threats, large hail is also possible

Greatest risk is along and east of the Illinois River

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Illinois within a level 2 threat (Slight Risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. An upgrade to a level 3 threat (Enhanced Risk) is possible later today for parts of region, mainly along and east of the Illinois River where we expect the worst of the severe storms to be.

While not everyone will experience severe weather, there is increasing concern that we could see a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) east of the Illinois River which is why we have declared today a Severe Weather Alert Day. Storms are expected to develop near or just west of the Illinois River between 1 pm and 2 pm then gradually move east-northeast across the region through 5 pm. These storms are likely to be supercells and will pose the greatest risk of producing tornadoes, damaging winds up to 65 mph, and perhaps hail up to 1.5″ in diameter.

A separate line of storms could develop behind the main line, along the cold front, between 3 pm and 7 pm. These likely won’t be as strong as the previous line of storms but could carry a low-end severe weather threat to areas east of the Illinois River.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warning information including a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 go Weather App. For more on how you can prepare for severe storms visit our Storm Training 101 section of our website.