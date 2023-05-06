Peoria, ILL.- WMBD
Multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are expected in Central Illinois throughout the weekend.
Round one- Saturday
- Timing of the storms will be late at night, 9pm to around 1am
- Risks are expected to be damaging winds and hail
- The area of impact will be west of the Illinois River
- Isolated tornadoes are possible
Round two- Sunday and Monday
- A higher risk of severe weather is likely through Sunday afternoon and night
- Risks are damaging winds and hail along with an isolated tornado threat
- Storms will continue overnight Sunday and into Monday morning