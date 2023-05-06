Peoria, ILL.- WMBD

Multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are expected in Central Illinois throughout the weekend.

Round one- Saturday

  • Timing of the storms will be late at night, 9pm to around 1am
  • Risks are expected to be damaging winds and hail
  • The area of impact will be west of the Illinois River
  • Isolated tornadoes are possible

Round two- Sunday and Monday

  • A higher risk of severe weather is likely through Sunday afternoon and night
  • Risks are damaging winds and hail along with an isolated tornado threat
  • Storms will continue overnight Sunday and into Monday morning