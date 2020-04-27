Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact areas from the mid-Mississippi River Valley to Texas on Tuesday with some of those storms impacting Central Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a “Slight Risk” for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

Storm Timing and Impacts

Multiple rounds of storms between 3 pm to 9 pm Tuesday

Large hail up to 2.0″ in diameter and 70 mph wind gusts are the primary threats

A few tornadoes are possible with the greatest risk west of the Illinois River

A low pressure system will drop out of the northern plains Tuesday afternoon and will drag a cold front through Central Illinois Tuesday evening. As the cold front approaches, low level moisture will increase with dew points climbing into the low to mid 60s. Wind shear will also increase as a mid-level jet streak moves in from the southwest. One area of uncertainty is the amount of instability we’ll have ahead of the cold front. Should we see more instability than anticipated the severe weather threat could increase while lower than expected instability would lower the risk of severe weather.

Storms are expected to develop west of the Illinois River between 3 pm and 5 pm as temperatures warm into the lower to mid 70s. These storms could be supercellular with rotating updrafts and would carry the greatest risk of tornadoes. The storms will then move east at 30-40 mph and gradually congeal into a line of storms where damaging winds up to 70 mph would become the primary threat. If supercells are able to develop, another line of storms could develop behind it along the Mississippi River bringing another round of severe wind gusts to parts of the region before the threat ends by 9 pm Tuesday.

Rainfall Forecast

Much of Central Illinois received 2-5 inches of rain this past weekend which has left the ground saturated and area rivers rising. Storms that develop Tuesday afternoon and evening will likely produce heavy downpours that could result in ponding on area road ways. After a little break in the rain Tuesday night, steady rain showers will return Wednesday before ending Wednesday night bringing a two day rain total of another 1-2 inches of rain to the region. Flash flooding is not expected but river levels are likely to see additional rises through the end of the week.