Severe Weather Potential for Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we start off the new work week with showers and storms. Some of those with the potential to become strong to severe. While we start off the day stormy, that won’t be the focus for the severe threat Monday.

Key Takeaways

Storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and even some possible tornadoes.

Timing would be from midday to the afternoon/early evening hours.

Storms would leave area by the early evening hours.

Behind the storms a cold front knocks down highs the rest of the week.









We start the day with storms through the morning hours. That will be associated with a system moving from the southern plains moving northward toward the Great Lakes. Those storms should be mostly sub severe, but a few storms could have hail and locally gusty winds with them.

Midday another line could from that could bring the potential for severe weather. The thunderstorms from earlier in the morning could play a role on the intensity of the storms later in the day. The speed at which the cold front moves through could also play a role in how those storms align themselves after they develop, and even could undercut them an disrupt the severe potential later in the day. Monday is a day to be weather aware.