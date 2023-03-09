PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze.

Hailstones then grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze on the hailstone’s surface.

The hail falls when the thunderstorm’s updraft can no longer support the weight of the hailstone, which can occur if the stone becomes large enough or the updraft weakens.

Numerous things factor into the size of hail and its clarity (clear vs opaque, for example)

Winds and the amount of moisture are a couple of factors.

Wind-driven hail can tear up siding on houses, break windows and blow into houses, break side windows on cars, and cause severe injury and/or death to people and animals.

Hail Sizes:

Large Hail – Hail from 3/4 inch to 1 3/4 inch in diameter (from the size of nickels to golf balls) causes minor damage.

Very Large Hail – Hail from 1 3/4 inch to 2 3/4 inch in diameter (from the size of golf balls to baseballs) causes moderate damage.

Giant Hail – Hail larger than 2 3/4 inches (larger than baseballs, such as the size of grapefruit or softballs) causes major damage.

Extreme “An Extreme Threat to Life and Property from Severe Hail.” Within 12 miles of a location, a moderate likelihood or greater (16% probability or greater) of severe hail, with storms capable of baseball to softball sized stones. See diameter description below. AND/OR…a high likelihood or greater (26% probability or greater) of severe hail, with storms capable of golf ball to baseball sized hail stones. See diameter description below. AND/OR…a very high likelihood (36% or greater) of severe hail, with storms capable of nickel to golf ball sized hail stones

High “A High Threat to Life and Property from Severe Hail.” Within 12 miles of a location, a low likelihood (6% to 15% probability) of severe hail, with storms capable of baseball to softball sized stones. See diameter description below. AND/OR…a moderate likelihood (16% to 25% probability) of very large hail (golf ball to baseball sized hail stones). See diameter description below. AND/OR…a high likelihood (26% to 35% probability) of large hail (nickel to golf ball sized hail stones)

When driving in hail, make sure to pull over as soon as it’s safe. Hail falls rapidly and combined with the speed of your moving vehicle, can cause more damage and the risk of an accident. Other drivers will be as caught off guard as you and will seek cover.