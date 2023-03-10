Severe Weather Preparation Week

Today is the final day of Severe Weather prep week. I have included some additional suggestions and ideas.

Watch vs Warning

I have encountered quite a few people who get confused with watches vs a warning.

The key difference is “Imminent”.

Watches:

Tend to include a bigger geographic area. It could include several counties or even a big portion of the state.

Usually a much longer time frame, several hours

Encourage you to plan

Warnings:

A county or portion of a county (smaller area).

Shorter time frame- 20 minutes to an hour.

Take cover

Preparedness kit: see graphic. One thing I’d add is a way to charge/ keep your cellphone charged

Prep kit

Ways to get alerts and keep informed:

Ways to keep informed:

Watch WMBD/ WYZZ

Our weather app- CIproud2go

Our website: CIproud2go.com