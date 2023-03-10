Severe Weather Preparation Week
Today is the final day of Severe Weather prep week. I have included some additional suggestions and ideas.
Watch vs Warning
I have encountered quite a few people who get confused with watches vs a warning.
The key difference is “Imminent”.
Watches:
- Tend to include a bigger geographic area. It could include several counties or even a big portion of the state.
- Usually a much longer time frame, several hours
- Encourage you to plan
Warnings:
- A county or portion of a county (smaller area).
- Shorter time frame- 20 minutes to an hour.
- Take cover
Preparedness kit: see graphic. One thing I’d add is a way to charge/ keep your cellphone charged
Ways to get alerts and keep informed:
- Watch WMBD/ WYZZ
- Our weather app- CIproud2go
- Our website: CIproud2go.com