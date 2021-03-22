Showers & storms return Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A quick moving storm system will bring showers, storms and gusty winds to Central Illinois on Tuesday. The storm system is the first in a series of storm systems that will bring periods of rain to the region through next weekend.

Quick Points

Rain ramps up Tuesday morning and continues through early afternoon

Brief break in the rain expected between 3 pm and 6 pm

Broken line of storms expected between 6 pm and midnight

Severe weather is not expected locally

An area of low pressure will lift out of the southern plains and into northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Numerous rain showers will develop in the morning and continue through early afternoon. Some periods of moderate rain and isolated rumbles of thunder will be possible with this first round of rain with a lull in the rainfall expected after 3 pm.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday

After a mid-afternoon break, another round of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west, some of which may be severe west of our region. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 severe weather risk (marginal) for northern Missouri and far western Illinois where isolated tornadoes will be possible.

It appears that instability will be rather limited across Central Illinois which should prevent severe storms from developing in our local area. If we see any substantial clearing Tuesday afternoon, the amount of available instability and the severe weather threat could increase.

Winds will be a little gusty throughout the day as they blow from the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. While severe weather is not expected, some of the passing showers and storms Tuesday evening may produce wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall forecast through Tuesday evening.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ through 12 am Wednesday. A few more storm systems will bring additional rounds of rain to Central Illinois on Thursday and Saturday. However, model differences in strength and storm track make it difficult to pin down rainfall amounts. Should the more aggressive models prove to be accurate, widespread heavy rain would be possible on Thursday and Thursday night.