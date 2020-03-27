Significant Severe Weather Possible – Saturday March 28th, 2020

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Things appear to be coming together for widespread, potentially significant, severe weather across Central Illinois on Saturday with very large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Give these concerns we are designating Saturday, March 28th, 2020 a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Quick Notes

Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) of severe storms Saturday

Main window for severe weather: 2 pm to 8 pm Saturday

Primary threats Very large hail greater than 2.0″ in diameter Damaging winds up to 70 mph Tornadoes with an elevated risk of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes Frequent lightning



While a few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of large hail will be possible late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the main risk of severe weather will move in between 2 pm and 8 pm Saturday.

The combination of moderate to strong instability, very strong wind shear and an approaching cold front from the west brings in a nearly text book set up for severe weather in Central Illinois. Strong low level wind shear increases the concern for strong tornadoes of an EF2 rating or higher Saturday afternoon and evening.

Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place in the event severe weather moves into your area. Makes sure the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio are new and that your radio is working. Your NOAA Weather Radio will be your first line of defense for approaching severe weather. Also, download our ciproud2go weather app for additional information and early storm alerts.

Click here for additional severe weather preparedness tips from Your Local Weather Authority