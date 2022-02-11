Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A compact clipper system is expected to impact Central Illinois late Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing a narrow band of accumulating snow to the region.

Key Takeaways

Snow Timing: 3 am Sunday through noon Sunday

Forecast Confidence Snow Occurring: Moderate Location of Impactful Accumulations: Low



The size and strength of this system brings more uncertainty to the forecast that we typically have this far out. While most areas are poised to receive less than an inch of accumulation, a 40-50 mile wide swath of 1-2 inch snow accumulations will be possible. While many models keep this heavier snow further south and west, these clipper systems often tend to track further north than advertised. With that in mind, I’m expecting this band of 1-2 inch accumulations to fall along and south of I-74. Given the small size of the storm, a subtle shift north or south will have a significant impact on who receives the heavier snow and would encounter slick roads Sunday morning.

The higher snow totals would come courtesy of the high snow ratios (20:1) and a relatively deep Dendritic Growth Zone (DGZ) which is expected to be in place Sunday morning over Central Illinois. The DGZ is the part of the atmosphere where temperatures range from -4° to 14° where snowflakes develop and grow. The deeper this layer is the more a snowflake can grow on it’s way to the ground. One limiting factor to the overall set up is that the best lift with this system looks to be just above the DGZ instead of inside of it, but there’s still enough lift for snow to develop.

As always be sure to check back for future updates if you have plans to travel Sunday morning. It’s not an overly impactful storm but there should be enough snow to make roads slick where snow does fall.