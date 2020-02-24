Snow and wind expected Tuesday and Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for northern portions of the region as a powerful winter storm is expected to develop by Tuesday bringing moderate to heavy snow to Central and northern Illinois.

Storm Impacts

Rain will change to light snow west of the Illinois River after 3 am Tuesday

Snow develops region-wide Tuesday with moderate to heavy snow possible

Snow will end from west to east on Wednesday

Widespread snow accumulations of 4-7 inches expected with locally higher amounts possible

Strong winds gusting up to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow

Combination of heavy snow and strong winds could lead to power outages.

A storm moving out of the northern Rockies will drop into the Central Plains on Tuesday and lift across the Midwest on Wednesday. Since Sunday, models have been trending further south with the axis of heavier snow, and they now bring most of it through Central Illinois. Widespread snow accumulations of 4-7 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible north of I-74. Parts of the Chicago area could see more than a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

The snow won’t be the only problem. As the deepening surface low passes to our south, winds will increase from the north and northeast with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow creating blizzard-like conditions and reducing visibility, especially in rural areas. Travel will be very difficult from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon across Central and northern Illinois.

In addition to travel issues, the heavy weight of the snow will lead to sagging branches and will put additional weight on power lines. When combined with strong winds, the risk of broken tree branches and power outages increase, especially north of I-74 where the snow is expected to be the heaviest.

Be sure to follow your local weather authority for additional forecast updates and monitor the changing weather and road conditions if you plan on traveling.