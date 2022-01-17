Snow Drought? A Look at Central Illinois Snowfall So Far

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We are now half way through meteorological winter which runs from December 1st through February 28th and I wanted to take a look at where stand in terms of snow. In typical La Niña fashion, the month of December was warm and dry with the pattern turning colder and snowier with the arrival of the new year.

Since the start of 2022 Central Illinois has seen two widespread accumulating snow events, one on January 1st and another this past weekend. The heaviest accumulations from both events generally impacted areas west of the Illinois River while those further east saw only few tenths of an inch of snow. In fact, as you can see from the image above, very little snow has fallen across the southeastern half of Illinois and the state of Indiana as storm tracks have typically taken the heaviest snow north or west of the two states.

Here’s a look at where stand so far this season…

Season-to-Date Snowfall Accumulation. December 1st through January 17th

Season-to-Date Snowfall Departure from Average. December 1st through January 17th

So far Peoria has received 8.7 inches of snow which is 3.3 inches below average. Of the nearly nine inches that has fallen so far this season, 5.9 inches has fallen since January 1st. On the other hand the climate data site in Normal has received just 2 inches of snow so far this season which is 6.2 inches below average.

While some may find this lack of snow worrisome, there’s still a lot of winter ahead of us and it will only take one or two good storms to put those experiencing the snow drought back on track. Normal averages about 20 inches of snow per snow season and nearly 12 inches of that snow falls between the later half of January and the start of April, so there’s plenty of time to make up some lost ground.

Precipitation Stats

In terms of overall precipitation the area is also below average. Peoria has received 2.30 inches of rain & melted snow since December 1st which is 1.12 inches below average as of January 17th. You can see the maps below.