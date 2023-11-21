Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Quiet weather is expected through Thanksgiving but a storm system could bring Central Illinois it’s first widespread measurable snow of the season this weekend. Other than a few flurries on Halloween, we really haven’t had many early encounters with old man winter but that may change sooner than later.
So when do we typically see that first snow? Here’s a look at the stats for many locations across Central Illinois.
Average date of first measurable snow (>=0.1″)
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|November 26th
|Normal
|November 30th
|Galesburg
|November 29th
|Havana
|December 3rd
|Lacon
|November 23rd
|Lincoln
|November 27th
|Princeville
|November 26th
|Yates City
|December 2nd
Average date of first 1.0″ snow
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Peoria
|December 7th
|Normal
|December 9th
|Galesburg
|December 3rd
|Havana
|December 8th
|Lacon
|December 4th
|Lincoln
|December 12th
|Princeville
|December 3rd
|Yates City
|December 4th
Seasonal snowfall stats
|LOCATION
|AVERAGE (1991-2020)
|MAXIMUM
|MINIMUM
|Peoria
|26.2″
|57.6″ (2014)
|7.8″ (1966)
|Normal
|19.5″
|57.8″ (1960)
|5.1″ (1995)
|Galesburg
|23.6″
|49.5″ (1960)
|5.1″ (1966)
|Havana
|26.1″
|49.5″ (1979)
|8.2″ (2009)
|Lacon
|23.0″
|44.2″ (1960)
|4.8″ (1966)
|Lincoln *
|24.4″
|46.3″ (2014)
|7.0″ (2012)
|Princeville **
|19.1″
|44.3″ (1957)
|0.8″ (1966)
|Yates City ***
|21.7″
|38.5″ (2010)
|12.5″ (2003)
* Data records are between 2007-2022
** Data records are between 1904-2013
*** Data records are between 1995-2022
First measurable snowfall of the season in Peoria for the last ten years
|YEAR
|DATE
|AMOUNT
|2022
|November 15th
|2.1″
|2021
|December 28th
|2.7″
|2020
|November 24th
|0.2″
|2019
|October 29th
|0.1″
|2018
|November 8th
|0.4″
|2017
|December 24th
|3.1″
|2016
|December 4th
|4.2″
|2015
|November 21st
|4.6″
|2014
|November 13th
|0.1″
|2013
|November 11th
|0.5″
When was the earliest measurable snow on record?
This is a stat that many may find surprising but Central Illinois’ earliest snowfall on record happened on September 25th, 1942. Here are some of the snowfall reports from that event.
|LOCATION
|SNOWFALL AMOUNT
|Galesburg
|2.0″
|Minonk
|2.0″
|Princeville
|1.5″
|Gridley
|1.0″
|Peoria
|1.0″
|Bloomington
|0.4″
|Lincoln
|Trace