Snow to return to Central Illinois Sunday and Monday

Peoria, Ill. – Another storm system is expected to bring accumulating snow to Central Illinois beginning late Sunday afternoon and continuing off and on through Monday.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the strength and evolution of this storm system, but the models have come into much better agreement on the track of the storm. Here’s what we know…

Periods of snow are likely from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon or evening

Widespread accumulations of 2-5 inches appear reasonable, though amounts could change further

Snow-covered roads and hazardous travel are expected Sunday night through Monday

Confidence has been steadily increasing this week over the possibility of accumulating snow in Central Illinois. However, model differences in storm timing and strength along with details in how the storm will evolve over time (will it come in one continuous push or in waves) bring some uncertainty to the snowfall forecast.

Storm Timeline – As of 5 pm Friday

Sunday Afternoon – Snow begins to develop south of I-74, gradually shifting north across the region by Sunday evening.

Sunday Night – Periods of snow will be possible across the region throughout the night. Snow could taper off, or become very light, after midnight.

Monday – Snow will become widespread across Central Illinois as the main system passes through the region. Snow should continue through the afternoon before coming to an end on Monday evening.

Snowfall Forecast

The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and south of I-74 with a widespread 2-5 inches expected. Locally higher amounts will be possible south of I-72. Further north, lighter accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected.

With the finer details still needing to be ironed out the snowfall forecast is likely to change in the coming days. It is still possible for the higher amounts to shift further north if the storm strengthens more shifts slightly to the north.

Travel Impacts

If you plan on traveling you should expect roads to become snow-covered by Sunday night. Travel could become hazardous, particularly south of I-74 on Monday as the main push of the system moves through.