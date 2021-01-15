Snowfall Forecast

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – An active weather pattern will bring additional light snow and periods of moderate to heavy snow to Central Illinois through Sunday.

24 hour VIPIR Estimated Snowfall across Central Illinois Friday

A strong area of low pressure brought a widerange of snow accumulations to Central Illinois on Friday. Scattered snow showers, some heavy, brought up to an inch and a half of snow to the region, though much of the snow would begin to melt once the shower ended.

Any lingering snow showers will gradually taper off to flurries and drizzle by 8 pm before another round of snow moves in after 3 am Saturday. Snow showers will be likely Saturday morning before moving south of the region leaving Central Illinois with overcast skies. Additional snow accumulations through Saturday morning will generally be less than one inch.

An upper-level wave will move across Illinois on Sunday bringing another round of light snow to the region. Once again, localized bursts of moderate to heavy snow will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. When it’s all said and done additional snowfall amounts through Sunday will generally range from 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible where isolated heavier bands of snow develop.