Snowfall Forecast: Accumulating snow expected Friday night & Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Over the past week Peoria has received more than 5 inches of snow and more is on the way as we head into the weekend with dangerous wind chills to follow.

Storm Impacts

Snow develops after 6 pm Friday and continues through Saturday afternoon

Heaviest snow is expected north of a Macomb to Pontiac line

Slick and snow covered roads likely Friday night and Saturday

Dangerous wind chills Saturday night through Monday

This past week has been Central Illinois’ snowiest and coldest stretch of the winter and its not over yet. With arctic air firmly entrenched across the region, another upper level wave will bring a period of light to moderate snow to central and northern Illinois Friday night and Saturday. The snow will once again be dry and fluffy and will be susceptible to blowing and drifting, especially in open areas. Roads are likely to become slick Friday night and stay that way through Saturday morning.

Simulated Radar and Satellite

The heaviest snow is expected to fall north of a Macomb to Peoria to Pontiac line. Areas along and north of that line are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible along I-80 and down through Knox County. Accumulations will generally be less than 2 inches further south.

Dangerously Cold

Temperatures are expected to drop further this weekend with high temperatures in the single digits and low temperatures below zero. Wind chills will drop to dangerous levels as they fall between -20° and -30° Sunday and Monday morning. At these temperatures frostbite will impact exposed skin within 30 minutes. If you plan on heading out doors, even for just a few minutes, its important to cover as much exposed skin as possible by wearing hats, scarfs, gloves and multiple layers of clothing.

Potential Winter Storm Early Next Week

Temperatures are expected to remain well below average but also gradually warm up as we head through next week. As we start to pull out of this extreme cold models show a strong storm system moving out of the south Monday into Tuesday, but how that storm tracks depends on the strength of a polar high over Minnesota.

Stronger High Pressure

A stronger high pressure system will help produce colder temperatures across Central Illinois this weekend and early next week, but it will also help push the storm further east keeping the heavier snow east of the region.

Weaker High Pressure

A weaker high pressure system will still be cold, but not as cold as the stronger high would be. The weaker high would also allow the storm to track further west allowing the heavier snow to fall across parts of Central Illinois.

This incoming system is still over the Pacific Ocean and wont move over land until Saturday. This means there’s plenty of time for the track to shift and the interactions between the polar high and the developing low to change. Continue to watch the forecast over the next few days as these details are ironed out.