Snowfall Forecast: Additional light snow through Monday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Periods of light snow will continue to fall off an on through Monday night as a series of clipper systems impact Illinois. The arctic air that’s in place will make the snow fluffy and easy to blow around.

This new snow is coming on the heels of a quick moving storm system brought widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois on Saturday. Snow accumulations were generally between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts measured northwest of the Illinois River. Here are some reports from across the region…

Altona – 3.6″

Sparland – 3.5″

Germantown Hills – 2.0″

Chatsworth – 2.0″

Peoria – 1.8″

Shirley – 1.5″

Princeton – 1.5″

Bloomington – 1.3″

Downs – 1.0″

Bellflower – 1.0″

Additional rounds of snow are expected as a series of clipper systems follow a frontal boundary from the Northern Rockies and into the Midwest. Periods of light snow are expected to continue through Monday with periods of enhanced snowfall Sunday night and Monday.

Storm Impacts

Snow covered and slick roads Sunday night and Monday

Areas of blowing snow

Snowfall Forecast Through 7 am Monday

While snowfall amounts are expected to remain light, narrow bands of heavier snow are expected to develop and could lead to locally higher snowfall amounts. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches across much the region with locally higher amounts possible where the heavier bands set up.

Snowfall Forecast Through 7 am Tuesday

A stronger wave will bring a batch of heavier snow to Central Illinois Monday afternoon and night. Additional accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected with pockets of 2-4 inches possible, especially along and west of the Illinois. River. This would bring the total accumulations from Sunday through Monday night to 2-5 inches west of the Illinois River with 1-3 inches elsewhere.

The weather pattern will remain active through the remainder of the week with more rounds of snow and additional pushes of frigid air. After a break from the snow on Tuesday, periods of additional snow are expected Wednesday through Friday, with most of that snow coming Thursday. Snow accumulations for these later rounds of snow are not yet known, but with periods of light to moderate snow expected to continue, Central Illinois could buried under several inches of snow by the end of the week.