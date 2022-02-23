Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) –– Another storm system will bring a burst of snow and a period of freezing drizzle to Central Illinois Thursday. The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories for the region from Thursday morning through Thursday night.

Key Takeaways

A burst of snow Thursday morning & afternoon with more snow overnight

Period of freezing drizzle Thursday evening

Snow accumulations will range from 1-4 inches, highest north of I-74

Slick roads should be expected for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes

While a few stray snow showers and flurries will be possible across Central Illinois late tonight, accumulating snow is expected to ramp up across the region Thursday morning after 9 a.m. and continue off and on throughout the day before ending by 3 a.m. Friday. A dry slot is expected to cut across Central Illinois late Thursday afternoon and early evening, resulting in snow changing to freezing drizzle south of a Macomb to Pontiac line during the evening commute. Light snow will then redevelop after 7 p.m. and continue through 3 a.m. Light snow flurries will remain possible across the region on Friday, with little to no additional accumulation expected.

With less wind and lighter snow accumulations, this storm will not be nearly as impactful as our previous two winter storms. However, accumulating snow and a period of freezing drizzle could create a light glaze of ice and make area roads slick for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, so drivers will want to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Snowfall Forecast Through Thursday Night

The only changes to the snowfall forecast Wednesday afternoon were to reduce snow totals south of I-74 to 1-3 inches, where freezing drizzle is most likely to form between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. Many areas west of the Illinois River are still expected to see 1-3 inches of snow, while those along and east of the river and north of I-74 receive 2-4 inches of accumulation. Regardless of the amounts, the impacts will be the same… snow-covered roads Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Peoria’s February Snowfall

Here are some interesting stats about Peoria’s snowfall so far this month…

Monthly snowfall – 18.1″ (12.8″ above average)

With more than 18 inches of snow so far this month, February 2022 is now the fourth-snowiest February on record and should crack a spot in the top three, potentially top two, after this storm.

Here are the top 10 snowiest Februaries for the Peoria area…

1. 2014 – 22.9″

2. 2011 – 20.9″

3. 2010 – 18.3″

4. 2022* – 18.1″

5. 2008 – 17.0″

6. 1989 – 15.2″

7. 2021 – 14.7″

8. 1986 – 13.9″

9. 2007 – 13.3″

10. 2015 – 12.8″

Taking a quick look at those stats, you may have noticed that 8 of the top 10 snowiest Februaries have all occurred since 2007. I’m not sure why that is the case, but it’s certainly interesting.