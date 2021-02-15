Snowfall Forecast: Heavy snow expected Monday afternoon & Evening

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Heavy snow will spread across Central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening. Winter weather advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through tonight.

Storm Impacts

Snowfall rated greater than 1.0″ an hour expected

Several inches of snow expected

Winds of 10-20 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow

Hazardous travel Monday night and Tuesday morning

Snowfall Forecast

Central Illinois received 1-2 inches of snow Sunday night and early Monday morning which made the morning commute slick for many. The primary system is now moving into the region and is expected to drop an additional 3-8 inches of snow across the region with the heaviest snow falling along Interstate 55.

Additional accumulations of 5-8 inches are expected along I-55 with 4-6 inches of additional snow along the Illinois River. Snowfall amounts will taper off to 2-4 inches across Knox and Henry Counties. There is some potential for locally higher snowfall accumulations, especially east of the Illinois River. Winds blowing from the north-northwest at 10-20 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow which will make travel difficult.