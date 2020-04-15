Snowfall Forecast – Heavy snow Thursday night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A late season winter storm is expected to impact Central Illinois Thursday and Thursday night bringing heavy snow to parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the area for Thursday night.

Forecast Summary

Several inches of snow possible north of a Macomb to Pontiac line

Hazardous travel likely Thursday night and Friday morning

Damage to trees and power lines possible

The storm is expected to increase clouds across Central Illinois Wednesday night with precipitation spreading across Central Illinois Thursday afternoon. With temperatures in the 40s, precip will start as rain before mixing and changing to snow by early evening. Snow will ramp up overnight and will be moderate to heavy at times, especially north of a Macomb to Pontiac line where several inches of snow will be possible.

Snowfall Forecast

Despite the warm air and ground temperatures it appears the rate of snowfall will be high enough to exceed the rate of melting. It looks like heavy snow accumulations of 2-5 inches will occur north of a Macomb to Pontiac line with locally higher accumulations possible, especially west of the Illinois River where 3-6 inches of snow is currently projected.

There is some question as to exactly where the rain/snow line will set up Thursday night. Recent model trends have shifted this line a little further north and it appears the rain/snow line will stretch from northern Fulton to southern Livingston county. This means that areas like Peoria and Bloomington will switch between rain and snow throughout the night and lead to a very sharp cut of in snow accumulations in the Peoria area. For now we’ll call for accumulations of 1-3 inches in Bloomington and Peoria but snow accumulations could range significantly from north to south in both cities.

Storm Impacts

Even though pavement temperatures are relatively warm, it looks like the snow will fall heavy enough to offset the rate of melting Thursday night allowing roads to become slick. Our exclusive road temperature model shows pavement temperatures dropping below freezing late Thursday night north of a Macomb to Pontiac line where some of the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Even outside of this heavier band of snow bridges and over passes will likely become slick as those surfaces drop below freezing.

The snow will not only be heavy when it comes to snow rate, it will also be heavy in terms of weight. The storm is expected to bring 0.75″ to 1.00″ of moisture to the region with a snow ratio of 8:1 (8 inches of snow for every 1.00″ of liquid). Winds will also gust between 25 and 35 mph Thursday night and Friday morning. The combination of wet/heavy snow and gusty winds will likely lead to broken tree limbs and damaged power lines where the heaviest snow falls.

