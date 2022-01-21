Snowfall Forecast: Light Accumulating Snow Expected Saturday Night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A series of clipper systems will bring multiple opportunities for light snow to Central Illinois through the weekend and early next week. The best chances for accumulating snow will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Key Takeaways

Snow is expected from 10 pm Saturday through 7 am Sunday

Generally light snow accumulations of 1-3 inches north of I-74

Slick roads are likely Sunday morning

Forecast Confidence Snow Timing: High Snow Accumulation: Moderate



A weak clipper system will move across the upper Midwest late Friday night and early Saturday morning bringing a few stray flurries to areas north of I-74, but no accumulation is expected. A slightly stronger and more compact clipper system will swing across the region Saturday night bringing more widespread light accumulating snow to the region.

Light snow will start to push in from the northwest around 10 pm Saturday and wrap up around 7 am Sunday along I-55. Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will be the primary impact and slippery travel will be likely through Sunday morning.

Snowfall Forecast

There is still some uncertainty around the eventual track of the system, and given the small size of the storm, the slightest shift north or south will have a significant impact on snow accumulations. For now the best chances for receiving more than an inch of snow is immediately north of I-74 with a sharp cutoff in accumulations to the south. The heaviest accumulations of 1-3 inches expected along a Kewanee to Pontiac line. Should the storm track shift slightly to the south, higher accumulations would occur along I-74.

With this system being an Alberta Clipper, there will be very little meaningful moisture. Precipitation (melted snow) amounts will generally range from 0.10″ to 0.20″ north of I-74. However with atmospheric temperatures generally in the teens, snow rations will generally be in the 12:1 to 15:1 range…in other words 12 inches of snow is equal to 1 inch of rain. These higher snow ratios mean that with even just tenth of an inch of moisture snow accumulations more than an inch of snow would accumulate.

Another storm system will move across the Midwest on Monday and could bring a few rain and snow showers to Central Illinois. This system will track further north so the best chances for accumulating snow will remain in Wisconsin. Once that front moves through temperatures will return to the teens for Tuesday and Wednesday before moderating back to the 30s late next week.