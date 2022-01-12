Snowfall Forecast: Light Snow Likely Friday Afternoon & Night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system that’s currently over the Pacific Ocean will impact Central Illinois late Friday afternoon & evening. This will mainly be a light snow event for the region with heavier snow likely in Iowa and northern Missouri.

Key Takeaways

Snow most likely between 6 pm Friday and 3 am Saturday

Light snow accumulations with minor impacts to local travel

Dry air will limit snow accumulations northeast of a Kewanee to Bloomington line

Friday will start off dry but light snow is expected to gradually move in from the northwest by mid to late afternoon. The bulk of the snow will fall between 6 pm Friday and 3 am Saturday before tapering off to flurries early Saturday morning. Roads could become snow covered and slick west of a Kewanee to Bloomington line.

Over the last 24 hours models have come into better agreement on the storm track which is far enough west to keep the heaviest snow west of Illinois. The only questions remaining are due to impacts from a dry northeasterly flow at lower levels of the atmosphere which would act to limit snow accumulations on the northeast side of the system. Those questions are…

How much dry air will there be? How far to the southwest does the dry air go?

While a few models continue to point to moderate to heavy snow accumulations across the region, history and experience tells us that the drier air will have a greater impact on our accumulations than what these more aggressive models suggest.

Snowfall Forecast – First Call

For now, it appears dry air will impact areas northeast of a Kewanee to Bloomington line the most, so snow accumulations here will struggle to reach one inch with only a half inch across La Salle and Livingston Counties. Further west snow accumulations will quickly ramp up with 2-4 inches of snow expected in Galesburg and Macomb while 1-3 inches of snow are expected for the Peoria metro area and down through Lincoln. While not expected to be significant, the snow will be enough to make roads slick and covered in snow Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Depending on the amount of dry air in place come Friday morning, these amounts may need to be adjusted up or downwards over the next 24 to 36 hours.