Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. While the heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain east of the area, impactful accumulations are expected area wide.

Key Takeaways

Snow starts after midnight Tuesday night and ends by 10 pm Wednesday

Widespread 2-4 inches accumulations with heavier amounts along and east of I-55

Snow covered roads and slick travel possible Wednesday

Wet/heavy type snow

Storm Timing

Snow will start to move into Central Illinois after midnight Tuesday night with the heaviest snow arriving around sunrise Wednesday. Steady moderate snow is expected to fall through the morning commute before decreasing in intensity throughout the afternoon. A few lingering snow showers and flurries will be possible through Wednesday evening.

Snowfall Forecast

Widespread snow accumulations ranging from 2-4 inches are expected over much of the region including Peoria. Higher amounts of 3-5 inches are expected along and east of I-55 including places like Bloomington and Pontiac while lighter accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected across the northwestern corner of the region. The best chances for snow accumulations over 6 inches is along and east of a Champaign to St. Louis line, though melting and the weight of the snow could keep those higher accumulations in check.

When it comes to moisture content, this system is expected to bring a beneficial 0.25″ to 0.50″ of liquid water equivalent (melted snow) to Central Illinois with the highest amounts east of I-55.

Storm Impacts

While this will not be a significant winter storm for Central Illinois, it could easily be the biggest snow event we’ve seen so far this winter season given that most of the storms have produced around or less than an inch of snow. With the heaviest snow falling during the Wednesday morning commute, snow covered roads will result in slick roads over much of the area. As snowfall rates decrease in the afternoon and temperatures climb above freezing, road conditions should a improve a bit for the Wednesday evening commute.

The snow will be loaded with moisture and will carry a lot of weight. So even snow accumulations of 2-4 inches could prove to be burdensome for some Central Illinoisans. If you are out shoveling, be sure to lift with your knees and take frequent breaks if you find yourself becoming short of breath.

Additional updates and subtle shifts in storm track are still possible over the next couple days. A shift of 20 miles in any direction could result in significant increase or decrease in snow accumulations. Be sure to monitor the forecast closely in the coming days for any adjustments that may come our way.