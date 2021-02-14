Snowfall Forecast: Periods of snow through Tuesday morning

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Another storm system will bring periods of light to moderate snow to Central Illinois through Tuesday. Like our previous snows over the past week, this snow will be dry and fluffy which will lead to hazardous travel, especially with breezy winds expected.

Storm Impacts

Periods of snow Sunday Afternoon through Tuesday morning

Heaviest snow expected Monday afternoon and evening

Several inches of snow possible east of the Illinois River

Winds of 10-20 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow

The heaviest snow from this system is expected to remain well south and east of the region, but high snow ratios could lead to moderate snowfall amounts to areas east of the Illinois River. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Tazewell, McLean, Mason, Logan, DeWitt and Schuyler Counties through noon Tuesday. It wouldn’t surprise me if these advisories get expanded north and west as the event gets closer.

Storm Timing

This will be a long duration event but with the snow coming in two separate waves. The first wave will impact Central Illinois Sunday afternoon and evening, but snow accumulations through this wave are likely to remain light. The main round of snow is expected Monday afternoon and night and is when the area will see the bulk of it’s snow.

Snowfall Forecast

Snow accumulations will be highest east of the Illinois River where widespread accumulations of 3-6 inches look likely. Snowfall amounts will start to taper off to the west with 2-4 inches along the Illinois River and 1-3 inches west of a Peru to Macomb line.

Even though the heaviest precipitation is expected across southern Illinois and Indiana, high snow ratios across Central Illinois could lead to higher amounts locally.

So what is the snow ratio?

You’ve probably heard of the old rule of thumb that 10 inches of snow equals 1 inch of water (10:1). In reality the snow ratio varies from location to location and from one event to another and often change during events. During our last round of snow on Saturday, Central Illinois had snow ratios of 30:1!

For this upcoming event Peoria is expected to experience a snow ratio between 20:1 and 25:1 with 0.10″ to 0.20″ of moisture. This means that Peoria could see anywhere from 2.0″ to 5.0″ of snow, you can see the math below.

20:1 Ratio with 0.10″ of water

20″ x 0.10″ = 2.0″ of snow

25:1 Ratio with 0.10″ of water

25″ x 0.10″ = 2.5″

With only a tenth of an inch of moisture, Peoria would see 2-2.5 inches of snow

20:1 Ratio with 0.20″ of water

20″ x 0.20″ = 4.0″ of snow

25:1 Ratio with 0.20″ of water

25″ x 0.20″ = 5.0″ of snow

With about 0.20″ of moisture, Peoria would see snow totals as high as 4-5 inches

At this point I don’t expect Peoria to pick up the full 0.20″ of moisture, but if we do, you can see how it won’t be hard for the storm to exceed our expectations. The heaviest snow is expected to come Monday afternoon and evening, which coincides with when the highest snow ratio’s are expected. The models have also been trending a little heavier with the snow and moisture from this system so it’s possible the projected accumulations would need to be increased.

The Dangerous Cold Continues

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect across Central Illinois through Monday morning. Central Illinois has been experiencing wind chills between -15° and -30° since Saturday evening and it is expected to continue through Monday morning. The coldest wind chills will be west of the Illinois River.

Be sure to limit your time outdoors, and when you do venture out, cover up as much exposed skin as possible and dress for being outdoors longer than you plan to be. Click here for more great cold weather safety tips.