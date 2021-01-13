Snowfall Forecast

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – A low pressure system will bring periods of snow to Central Illinois from Thursday through Saturday along with cooler conditions. While snow accumulations are not expected to be significant it will be enough to make roads slick from time to time.

A cold front will bring the first round of precipitation to Central Illinois on Thursday. This will start as rain but should transition to snow in the afternoon as temperatures fall. Scattered snow showers will remain possible Thursday night but any accumulations through Thursday night are expected to remain below an inch for most areas.

Snow showers will ramp up again on Friday as multiple troughs pinwheel around a slow moving upper-level low sitting to our north. Storm total snow accumulations from Thursday through Saturday are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches over much of the region. Accumulations could be a little higher north of a Galesburg to Chicago line.

While overall accumulations are expected to remain light, there is a risk for pockets of heavier snow. Our surface air temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 30s while temperatures aloft will be much colder. This will produce some low-level instability that could drive convective snow showers that could produce localized bands of moderate to heavy snow, making roads slick and reducing visibility. Like forecasting the exact locations of thunderstorms, it’s not clear where these bands of heavier snow will develop at this point, but those planning on traveling will want to keep an eye out for them.

This storm system will wind down Saturday afternoon but another upper-level wave will bring additional light snow showers to the region on Sunday. While not very cold, the weather pattern looks to remain active and we could see a few more rounds of snow next week. A bigger drop in temperatures is possible by the end of the month.