Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The weather pattern is expected to remain active as we enter the final stretch of January. Over the course of the next week there will be two storm systems that may produce accumulating snow across the region.

Storm 1 – Saturday Night – Sunday)

An upper-level wave will move out of Colorado and into the Midwest this weekend. While this system will be a heavy snow producer for southeast Colorado, the storm will start to lose it’s punch as it pushes into Illinois. However, light accumulations are likely region wide with the heaviest totals (1-2 Inches) remaining north of a Macomb to Peoria to Pontiac line. Localized accumulations over 2 inches may be possible between Galesburg and Peru, but confidence is too low to include in the forecast at this time.

Storm 2 – Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Models continue to advertise a strong storm system moving across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The only sure thing about this storm system at this point is that there will be a pretty significant storm somewhere between the Mississippi River and the Appalachian Mountains, but the exact track of the storm will have major implications on what happens across Central Illinois.

Eastern Track

The eastern track would bring the surface low from Texas to Kentucky. This would keep the heaviest snow east of I-55 with the greatest impacts being felt from southern Illinois to Central Indiana.

Western Track

The western storm track brings the surface low from Texas into SW Indiana. This track would result in a more significant winter storm across the region with moderate to heavy snow and strong winds.

Model guidance varies on exactly where the storm will go, but the recent trend has been to bring the storm further northwest bringing greater impacts to Central Illinois. However, the storm is still located over the Pacific Ocean and the projected storm track will likely fluctuate over the next several days. Be sure to monitor future forecast to see if this system evolves into an impactful winter storm.